Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.13 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.