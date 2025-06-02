Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.