20,145 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,586,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.