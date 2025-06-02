Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 158,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

