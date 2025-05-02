Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.59. 75,559,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,578,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average of $323.87. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 23,334,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,416,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 2,613,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

