Desjardins Cuts Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$32.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PET. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Price Performance

About Pet Valu

Shares of PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$22.53 and a 1 year high of C$30.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.77.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.