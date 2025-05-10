Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,354.86. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,607 shares in the company, valued at $724,225.05. The trade was a 18.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,562 shares of company stock worth $2,357,394 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.32 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.57%.

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.