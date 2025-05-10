Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 14,080 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper-Standard

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $667.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.