Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Criteo were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Criteo by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 281,355 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after acquiring an additional 743,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.46 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

