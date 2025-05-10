Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Pet Valu Price Performance

About Pet Valu

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$30.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

