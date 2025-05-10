Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

