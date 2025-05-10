CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

