Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of First Western Financial worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Western Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $21.60 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

