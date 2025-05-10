MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Beyond by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYON opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.23. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Beyond’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

