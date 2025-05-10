Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Pet Valu Trading Down 1.5 %

About Pet Valu

TSE:PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$30.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.