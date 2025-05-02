Sen. David McCormick Purchases Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on April 30th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on April 2nd.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $52.59 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

