MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,460 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 449.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FF. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FutureFuel news, Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.