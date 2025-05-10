First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.39 million.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

