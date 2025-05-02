Casino Stocks To Watch Today – April 30th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 368,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.84. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 473,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,718. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

