Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of DoorDash Q2 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $191.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Shares of DASH opened at $183.56 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Retireful LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

