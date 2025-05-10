Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,424 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $34,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

