Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$22.53 and a 52-week high of C$30.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.77.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

