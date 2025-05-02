Growth Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Welltower, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,825. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded down $16.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $904.18. The company had a trading volume of 395,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,801. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $748.78 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SWTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,258. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.29. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

