XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ranpak by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACK stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.70. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

