XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $145,000 Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

