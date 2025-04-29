XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 15,447 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eHealth by 2,348.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHTH

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.