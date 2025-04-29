XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,675 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper-Standard

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 3.1 %

CPS stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

