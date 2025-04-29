Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 557,249 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $679.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.