Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 129,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

