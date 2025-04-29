Barclays PLC Purchases 8,831 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of First Bancshares worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

FBMS opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.