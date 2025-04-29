Barclays PLC Acquires 56,109 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 322.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

