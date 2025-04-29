Evercore ISI Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $298.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.37.

SAIA opened at $237.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 12-month low of $229.21 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

