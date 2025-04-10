Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $208.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.