Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.