Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 174,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,143,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

