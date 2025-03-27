Natixis Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTH. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASTH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

