Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,164.36. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,755 shares of company stock valued at $29,792,021. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $221.53 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

