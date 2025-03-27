Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in United States Steel by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

