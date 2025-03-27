Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 134.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

