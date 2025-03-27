KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $956,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

