Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 10.0 %

NYSE PRM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

