Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,125 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

