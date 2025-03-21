EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

