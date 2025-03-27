Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

