Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 10.0 %

PRM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

