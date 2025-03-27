Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

