PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,436 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,859,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

