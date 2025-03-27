Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in CompoSecure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 693.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 43.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $206,433.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,301,814.92. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,001.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

