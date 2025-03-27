4,866 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

