Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

LTH opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,840. The trade was a 25.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

